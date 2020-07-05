BELTON — The two-day Real Texas Gun Show, which closed Sunday afternoon at the Bell County Expo Center, was super busy, said Aubrey Sanders Jr., owner.
This was his first gun show anywhere since the coronavirus shut things down, he said, and the good crowd was partly because people wanted to get out and socialize.
“They’re also scared to death of where the economy is going and what the world’s going to do,” he said. “People are scared of where it’s going and they are basically stocking up.”
At the door, attendants handed out face masks and took people’s temperature. Sanders said buyers were looking for all types of guns.
“I’ve got some dealers sold out of AR platforms, shotguns, anything used for personal or home defense,” he said.
In his conversations with the vendors, he said some of them applauded the actions of people up north who stood up for themselves with guns when approached by angry mobs.
“They are just shaking their heads in wonder at a lot of the places where riots are going on and the officials are just sitting back,” he said of the vendors.
Citizens have a right to protest peacefully, he said, but insurance doesn’t pay for civil unrest damages.
“Who’s going to pay for all of that?” he said. “Where’s somebody’s common sense somewhere?”
“We’re not that far from chaos,” he said. And he doesn’t believe people would like re-living the lawless days of the old West. “Back then, you’d have prayed for the police,” he said. “Put it in the proper timeline of history.”
He’s all for peaceful protesting, he said, “but the looting stuff, that’s just criminal.”
In the state of Texas, a man has a right to protect himself and his family from harm, he said. “You start breaking the law, you ought to be dealt with.”