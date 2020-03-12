Volunteers with the Central Texas Master Naturalists planted milkweed in the front gardens at the Crossley Veterans Community Friday morning in an effort to develop a waystation for monarch butterflies as they travel through Temple each fall on their way to Mexico.
A monarch waystation is an intentionally-managed garden that provides food and habitat for the struggling monarch butterfly population. As a rule, a waystation must include at least two types of milkweed, the host plant for monarchs.
“We’ll be adding nectar plants to the gardens so the monarchs have the energy to get down to Mexico,” said Mary Ann Everett of the Master Naturalists group.
Other waystation locations in Temple are St. Mary’s Catholic School, Temple College and St. Francis Episcopal Church.
Master Naturalists Jenna Chappell and Jessica Dieter brought along their children — Evalyn Chappell and Nicolas Dieter — who immediately went on bug control, discovering a rollie pollie, a tiny millipede, a lady bug and a “herd” of fire ants.
In the backyard of the community center there are three raised beds. Volunteers from Keep Temple Beautiful, St. Vincent de Paul, and residents of Crossley Veterans Community worked to clear the beds of weeds before tomatoes, peppers, squash and Swiss chard were planted.
When two of the beds were cleaned out a little fertilizer was added to give the young vegetable plants a boost. The smaller raised bed had plants the butterflies that stop will enjoy, including salvia greggii for nectar and parsley, which acts as host for swallowtails.
With all of the development going on in the area, much of the milkweed plants that monarchs are dependent on are disappearing, ranchers remove it from pastures because it isn’t good for cattle, Everett said.
The plants that will be added to the front flower beds include Gregg’s mistflower, butterfly weed, coneflowers, alyssum and others, all popular with monarchs.
Teresa Kiser, who lives across the street from the community center with her husband Bobby, is going to be one of the residents to help her neighbors learn to maintain the gardens.
On Friday, she cleaned out one of the raised beds to make room for vegetables.
“I know some about gardening, we had a garden last year,” she said.
A monarch waystation is an intentionally-managed garden that provides food and habitat for the struggling monarch butterfly population. As a rule, a waystation must include at least two types of milkweed, the “host” plant for Monarchs.
The Crossley Veterans Community consists of 13 duplexes. Veterans buy half of each duplex. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in March 2018 and the first veteran moved in the following September.