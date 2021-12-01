A Temple male who escaped from police custody while in transition from the emergency room to the patrol officer’s vehicle is back in custody.
Thomas Clay Finto, 35, was held at the Bell County Jail Wednesday. His bonds were not immediately set.
Finto was initially arrested on a warrant for theft on Nov. 17 when officers located him in the 600 block of South 11th St.
Finto ran from officers, displayed a knife, and physically resisted efforts to take him into custody. He escaped from officers after he was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple for medical evaluation prior to being transported to the Bell County Jail, according to a news release.
A warrant was issued on Nov. 22, charging Finto with escape.
On Wednesday, Temple police received information about Finto’s current location. Officers located Finto hiding in the trunk of a vehicle in the 1300 block South Ninth St.
Police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said Finto resisted efforts to take him into custody for his outstanding warrants.
“Officers used pepper spray and a taser to reduce the risk of injury to Finto and officers as he continued to resist,” Arreguin said. “Once officers had control of Finto, they placed him in a wrap restraint to prevent further acts of aggression from him and reduce risk of escape.”
As a precaution, Finto was taken to Baylor Scott & White for evaluation before being transported to the county jail.