A Temple man faces money laundering charges after a United Parcel Service employee notified authorities about a suspicious package the suspect was sending to California.
Jermain Lee Wiley, 30, is charged with two counts of money laundering over $2,500 but less than $30,000, both state jail felonies. On April 23, 2020, a UPS employee notified the Bell County Sheriff’s Department about a package presented for shipping “that bore the characteristics of marijuana trafficking,” according to arrest affidavits.
Wiley told the UPS employee that he was sending a pair of shoes but paid $186.81 for expedited shipping, which the employee considered excessive relating to the contents of the package.
A K-9 unit alerted to the odor of illegal narcotics, the affidavit said.
After a search warrant was obtained, authorities discovered that the package contained $23,550 in cash, along with two pairs of shoes.
Six months later, on Oct. 28, 2020, Wiley sent another package from the UPS office in Harker Heights. He paid about $185 for expedited shipping for shoes to go to California, an affidavit said.
Authorities obtained another search warrant after a K-9 unit again alerted to the odor of illegal narcotics. Inside, about $7,000 was found inside a pair of shoes.
Wiley was arrested Tuesday after the Bell County Organized Crime Unit obtained a warrant.
He was released from the Bell County Jail Thursday after posting bonds that totaled $50,000, jail records show.
Felon with firearm
A 43-year-old Belton man was arrested Wednesday evening after Belton Police Department officers responded to a call about a person with a gun, spokeswoman Candice Griffin said.
Officers arrived at about 9 p.m. in the 900 block of East Sixth Avenue, where Amado Romero was taken into custody for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.
Romero remained in custody Thursday at the Bell County Jail. A bond was not immediately set.
Burglary arrest
A Belton woman was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with a burglary charge.
Dominga N. Hernandez, 31, faces a burglary of a building charge, a state jail felony, from the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office. She was in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $75,000 bond, jail records show.