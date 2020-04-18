One in an occasional series.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many local residents to stay at home, it also has encouraged some to add new — and feathery — additions to their families.
Boredom, and a need to keep busy with some activities, has led many families and individuals in the area to start purchasing baby chicks from local stores. For local stores, such as Temple Feed & Supply, the greatest products in demand this year surprisingly have been baby chicks.
This sudden interest has led to waitlists at these local stores being backed up for at least two weeks, regardless of the variety of the bird.
“Probably our greatest demand this year has been chicks,” Randall Rakowitz, store manager of Temple Feed & Supply, said. “We are about two weeks out on (them), people pre-order and they are gone when they get here. Normally, we get extras, but this year we have them all pretty much sold before they get here.”
This demand for a sustainable source of food, in the form of eggs or meat from the birds, comes as residents around the state fear scarcity issues at stores due to the virus, according to AgriLife Today.
Lyle Zoeller, Bell County AgriLife Extension agent, said chickens are an easy and efficient way for residents looking for food to raise themselves even if it’s their first time. As long as the animals have a proper enclosure, along with food and water, Zoeller said, maintenance only takes a little time each day.
Zoeller said that aside from purchasing the enclosure to keep the animals, residents can expect to pay between $10 and $20 to raise a locally bought chick to maturity.
In addition to providing a food source, Zoeller said keeping and taking care of chickens is a great activity for families to do with their children.
Zoeller said kids can learn a lot from taking care of chickens, with those who enjoy it able to join local classes held by AgriLife and groups such as 4-H.
“I think it is great for kids,” Zoeller said. “I think it is something they can learn from and they can learn by doing. There also can be an economic return. If someone is going to take care of some chicken and sell eggs in their neighborhood, they can put a few dollars in their pocket.”
While Zoeller supports locals getting into raising chickens, he said he also knows that are several major problems people raising the birds for the first time might encounter.
For those buying baby chicks, Zoeller recommended residents make sure they have the proper facilities to raise the animals first, as cats and raccoons like to eat the birds when they are small.
Residents need to research what breed they prefer before they start, Zoeller said, with different breeds favoring laying eggs or being better for their meat. He said those raising the animals for their meat should be prepared to pay for processing locally, which could bring the total cost for the bird over what they would pay at the store, or process it themselves.
For residents interested in eggs, Craig Coufal, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service poultry specialist in College Station, told AgriLife Today that each hen could lay up to 300 eggs per year.
Zoeller said those wanting eggs need to make sure they only buy as many birds as they need, expecting around one egg a day per bird.
“Chickens are highly productive once they start laying,” Zoeller said. “For a typical family, two or three chickens are a pretty good egg source. If someone goes out and buys a dozen chickens for a household of four people, and you are getting a dozen eggs a day, it doesn’t take long for your neighbors to get tired of seeing you giving away eggs in the neighborhood.”
Those interested in eggs will need to plan ahead when purchasing chicks from local stores, taking care to avoid buying roosters, which will not produce eggs but will start crowing early in the morning.
For those interested in raising chickens within local city limits, Zoeller said he recommends residents only go up to three birds because of possible violations. While residents in both Temple and Belton are able to own the birds, residents are limited on placement of the pens and can be cited for the odor coming from the enclosures.
Detailed rules for each city can be found in their animal ordinances: chapter 3 for Belton and chapter 6 for Temple.
For residents interested in learning more about raising chickens, Zoeller recommended they check out the online AgriLife bookstore where various books on chickens and other agriculture topics can be read for free.