A Temple teenager — certified to stand trial as an adult — was indicted on a murder charge Wednesday in the fatal shooting of his brother.
Ramsis Leeamos Meyer, 16, is charged in the Nov. 7, 2020, shooting death of his brother Torben Meyer, 24.
An indictment issued by a Bell County grand jury states that Ramsis “intentionally and knowingly caused the death of an individual, namely Torben Meyer, by shooting (him) with a firearm.”
Torben Meyer was shot in the early hours of Nov. 7 at the Woodbridge Crossing Apartments, 202 Woodbridge Blvd., city spokesman Cody Weems said.
Ramsis went to the Temple Police Department, 209 E. Ave. A, at about 12:40 a.m. and said he had shot his brother. Officers responded to the apartment complex and found Meyer’s body.
Ramsis had been in custody at the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center in Killeen.
The teenager was certified as an adult during a Feb. 2 hearing overseen by Judge Rebecca DePew of Bell County Court at Law No. 3, Assistant County Attorney John Gauntt Jr. said.
Ramsis, a former junior at Temple High School, was withdrawn from the Temple Independent School District campus on Nov. 9, Christine Parks, chief of communications and community relations, told the Telegram.
Ramsis attended ninth and 10th grades at Temple High School, where he played on the Temple Wildcats junior varsity basketball team.
