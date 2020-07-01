A trailer with lawn care equipment was reported stolen Tuesday night from a Temple residence, police said.
The contents of the trailer are worth more than $8,000, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said Wednesday.
Officers went to the 1800 block of South 49th Street to investigate a theft at about 9:50 p.m.
The trailer was allegedly loaded with a riding lawn mower, air compressor and other tools and equipment, Weems said.
Anyone with information about this felony theft or other offenses can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.