Members of the "Killas With Aggression" were arrested in Temple today, authorities announced.
Four people were arrested today, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gregg Sofer. Six others are also charged and in custody, Sofer said.
The defendants include Jason Mayse, 39; Christopher Meyers, 24; Reginald Williams, 27; Desmond Wilkerson, 27; Atorius Marquis Williams, 23; Demonta Daniels, 21; Trashawn Lamar Alexander, 26; James Roy Whitfield, 27; and Jyraciel Whitfield.
A seventh suspect is considered a fugitive.
The indictment alleges that five suspects conspired to commit five murders, violent assault, drug trafficking, extortion and armed robberies.
Three of the five murders occurred in Temple and Belton between 2017 and 2018.