BELTON — A traffic pattern change is scheduled Thursday night on Interstate 14 that will affect on- and off-ramps, a Texas Department of Transportation spokesman said.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, TxDOT’s contractor will close the first westbound on-ramp to I-14 west of East FM 2410 in Belton and the westbound I-14 off-ramp to Paddy Hamilton Road west of the Belton city limits, agency spokesman Jake Smith said in a news release
Crews will also open the new on- and off-ramps, both located within the area of the highway closures.
The work is expected to be completed by 7 a.m. Thursday, Smith said.
“The intention is to minimize impact to the traveling public,” he said.
The traffic pattern change is part of the transportation agency’s ongoing work to widen I-14 from Harker Heights to I-35 in Belton. The widening project is scheduled to complete in 2023.
Motorists are encouraged to pay attention in the area as traffic adjusts to the new configuration.