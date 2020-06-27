Precinct 3 in Coryell County will have a new county commissioner on Jan. 1, 2021.
Republicans Ryan Basham and Justin Veazey are vying for the spot in the July runoff after becoming the top two contenders in the March 3 primary.
The third precinct in Coryell County covers much of the eastern part of the county and parts of Gatesville.
Any registered voter in Pre-cinct 3 can vote in the runoff election, according to Justin Carothers, the county’s tax assessor/collector. Carothers said voters must vote in the same party’s runoff as the party they voted for in the March primary.
In March, Basham, 46, finished with 473 total votes, good for 25%, and Veazey, 49, received 389 votes, or 21%.
More than 50% of votes was required to win the primary.
Early voting for the July 14 runoff begins Monday.
Questions to Basham and Veazey were not immediately returned as of press time.
Veazey told FME News Ser-vice in February that he operates several rural water co-ops in the county. He also said he has served on the board of the Fort Gates Water Supply Corporation for 20 years. Veazey said he is a self-employed utility contractor.
Basham trains race horses at his family’s ranch. The horses he trains race mainly in Texas, but sometimes they travel to other states to race. He entered the family business after college. His grandfather and uncle also trained race horses, he said.
The runoff winner is almost assured victory in the November election since there are no Democratic challengers for the seat.
Coryell County will have two Democratic runoff elections. One will be for U.S. Senate as Mary “MJ” Hegar faces state Sen. Royce West to see who will challenge Sen. John Cornyn.
Chrysta Castañeda and Roberto “Beto” Alonzo will face each other to see who will challenge Republican James Wright for Railroad Commissioner in November.