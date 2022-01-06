Temple property owners are eligible for grant funds through the Rental Reinvestment Program.
The program offers property owners grant funds to renovate rental housing located in low-to-moderate income Temple neighborhoods, according to a news release. The application and eligibility requirements are available on templetx.gov.
“Affordable housing is a significant contributor to individuals’ quality of life. This program allows tenants to benefit from home improvements while rewarding property owners for investing in the renovations,” Nancy Glover, director of housing and community development, said in a news release.
Approved applicants will be awarded funds as a 50/50 match, reimbursement grant. Renovated properties that pass a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development inspection will also pre-qualify for Housing Choice Voucher acceptance.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3F4ADEN or call the Housing and Community Development Department at 254-298-5999.