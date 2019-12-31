On the border between Temple and Belton over two dozen people descended down rocky trails, armed with buckets and trash bags.
This group was at Miller Springs Nature Center for a year-end hike and cleanup hosted by the city of Belton. Participants were taken through one of the longest trails in the park, cutting through grasslands, rocky hills and forests.
The hike, which explored a variety of the park’s paths, went in a large circle that spanned about 3.8 miles and lasted roughly two hours.
“This is our first time doing this (year-end hike),” Belton Director of Parks and Recreation Matt Bates said. “We had a pretty decent turnout for this being a first-time event.”
The park has been managed by Temple and Belton since 2018. While Temple takes care of the day-to-day maintenance, Belton takes care of volunteer events such as Tuesday’s hike.
Bates said that most of the volunteer work done at the park is targeted at specific areas with tasks such as clearing brush, but occasionally the park does host more open volunteer events to get the community involved.
“We coordinate volunteer days, and we do six to eight a year,” Bates said. “You get a lot of people that show up to these events that really care. Some people don’t even know that this is in their back yard, because there is nothing like this in the area.”
During the hike, many of the participants were surprised at how clean the park trails were, with trash rarely seen even though that was the main purpose of the hike.
In addition to black plastic trash bags, attendees were given an assortment of buckets and reach-extending trash pickers to gather various piece of litter. Participants — who were surprised at the lack of litter — were able to find an assortment of items in the tall grasses and brush including rusted old cans and half-empty soda bottles.
At the end of the hike, those on the walk had collected between one and two large black trash bags worth of litter.
Hike participant Laura Calhoun said this was the first time that she had come to the park and enjoyed the trails. Calhoun said she had thought about going to the gym, but was happy that she decided to come out to the nature center instead.
Calhoun, who walks and runs with her husband, said she plans on coming back now that she sees there is such a nice place to come right near Temple, where she lives.
“I’ve never been to this park, especially way down in here, I never realized how far it goes,” Calhoun said. “It is amazing how clean (the park) is because it seems now at days so many people are just so careless and drop stuff.”