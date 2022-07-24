Three area professionals spoke Saturday afternoon during a minority mental health awareness workshop at Wheatley Alternative Education Center.
Caleeah Curley, health care chair of the Temple Unity chapter of the NAACP, which sponsored the event, introduced the speakers: Melee Munoz of Temple, a professional counselor; Vincent Robinson of Killeen, a professional counselor; and Dr. Kerry-Ann Zamore-Byrd of Harker Heights, a clinical social worker.
Curley stressed the importance of community, and defined it as “the people around you.” The purpose of the workshop is to build awareness and dispel myths, she said, “to grow our community into one.”
Munoz said mental health can have many causes and that some of these are hereditary, “something we can’t control.”
Depression can come from environmental issues, psychological trauma or such biological causes as abnormal brain function, she said.
“A lot of people don’t like to take medications,” she said. “I have seen positive results with pills.”
Group therapy, individual therapy and family therapy also can help, she said.
When dealing with students, she said, getting the parents and the school on board is a boon.
Our generation greatly needs to work on communication, she said, and moral values should never go away.
“I’m big on respect,” she said. “Take the phone away. They don’t need a phone.”
Parents do not monitor what kind of media their children are on, she said.
“I always thought if my son didn’t like me I was doing my job,” she said.
She questioned the audience about structured time, and agreed with them that the children were often unsupervised 3-6 p.m.
“Nobody’s home,” she said.
Avoid empty threats, she said. If a parent tells a child they’re going to do something, they should do it, she said.
There are other options besides corporal punishment, she said.
“Some kids you can look at them crazy and that can work,” she said. “Every kid has a weakness. We just have to find it.”
In her counseling, she said, anxiety and depression are two of the biggest things she hears about. And when she asks children what their biggest stressors are, they say home and school.
Robinson said he previously worked in law enforcement.
“We weren’t prepared to deal with mental health,” he said. “I wanted to become a change agent.”
In the nation’s prison system, he said, 2 million people with mental illness are booked every year. Most of them don’t get treatment while in jail, he said.
After leaving jail, their record makes it hard for them to get housing or work, he said.
With law enforcement, he said, a lot of the thinking is about protecting the law officers. Temple, on the other hand, has a Community Oriented Policing System in place, he said, as do Killeen and Harker Heights.
Zamore-Byrd said she spent 25 years with Child Protective Services. She also has dealt with gang violence and sex trafficking, she said.
“We are living in crazy times,” she said.
About three years of the “COVID thing” has seen an increase in depression and anxiety, she said, and the minority populations have been the most affected.
“What did COVID do to all of us,” she said. “It isolated us.”
Minorities already were behind the curve when it came to mental health care, she said. That produced a lot of mistrust, she said.
“If you already had a mental health problem, what does it look like now?” she said.
There’s been an increase in financial stress, and an increase in deaths, she said. Minorities are more likely to dodge treatment, she said, because of the mistrust.
“How do we break down that stigma?” she asked.
Having these forums and talking to people is one solution, she said.
“Encourage people to seek help,” she said.