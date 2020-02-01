United Way of Central Texas will kick off the 2020 Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program at sites in Temple, Belton, Harker Heights and Killeen that open the week of Feb. 3.
The program will continue until April 15.
VITA volunteers are IRS certified and knowledgeable in Earned Income Tax Credits providing basic income tax return services without charge, ensuring 100 percent of the tax refund goes directly to the customer.
In 2019, the United Way of Central Texas VITA volunteers prepared more than 1,000 free tax returns for Central Texans and brought in over $1.3 million in refunds and nearly $500,000 in Earned Income Tax Credits to our local community, according to a United Way of Central Texas news release.
This is the 12th year that United Way of Central Texas has provided tax assistance to the local community. Clients eligible to have their taxes prepared for free must make less than $55,000 a year.
Heart of Texas Goodwill Job Connection, the McLane School of Business at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Central Texas Housing Consortium, Temple College, Harker Heights YMCA and Workforce Solutions of Central Texas are community partners in the program.
For more information, visit www.UWCT.org.
Temple VITA sites
- Rose Hall, 107 N. Ninth St.
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5-8 p.m.
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- First Baptist Church Temple, 8015 W. Adams Ave.
Mondays, 4-8 p.m.
- Temple Community Clinic, 1905 Curtis B. Elliot Dr.
Friday, noon to 4 p.m.
Belton VITA sites
- First Baptist Church Belton, house next to church, 620 N. Main St.
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4-8 p.m.
- Heart of Texas Goodwill Job Connection, 2601 Commerce St.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Killeen VITA site
- Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, 300 Cheyenne Drive.
Mondays, noon to 4 p.m.
Harker Heights VITA site
- Armed Services YMCA, 110 Mountain Lion Rd.
Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call the United Way of Central Texas office at 254-778-8616 or schedule online at www.uwct.org.