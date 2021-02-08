A Temple man was killed when a car he was under fell on him, police said.
Gonzalo Villanueva, 64, was killed Thursday afternoon in the 800 block of North Second Street, police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
Temple officers were called to the scene at 4:18 p.m. and observed the man on his back covered up with a blanket.
“Officers were advised a vehicle fell on top of the victim, which resulted in his death,” Arreguin said.
“Gonzalo was working on a light silver Lincoln Towncar by himself when the incident happened,” she said.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman responded to the scene.