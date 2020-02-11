A large rock thrown March 9, 2019, from an Interstate 35 overpass went through a vehicle’s windshield and struck and killed 33-year-old Keila Ruby Flores.
Temple Police Department has no leads and is asking the community for help to solve this case and give closure to Flores’ family.
“We want to do right by this woman who lost her life — for her family and her children. Any little detail can be a huge help in solving this case,” Interim Chief Jim Tobin said.
The large rock was thrown from between exits 303 and 305 near the 2600 block of I-35.
Flores was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, where she died the next morning from her injuries.
If anyone has any information concerning this unfortunate incident, please contact Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500. Tips can also be sent through Bell County Crime Stoppers at BellCountyCrimeStoppers.com, through the P3tips App or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).