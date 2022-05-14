BELTON — Walton H. Walker American Legion Post No. 55, 101 W. Avenue A, was a swinging place to be Saturday, what with live music, games, food trucks and a bounce house for the children.
This was the post’s grand reopening after being closed for two years, said Kyle Bailey, post commander. COVID-19 caused the post to be closed from March 19, 2020, to April 15, 2022, he said.
The crowd started growing about 3 p.m. Saturday, when the Shufflekingz — featuring Jesse Dean and Jacob Augustine — took the stage. Logan Stone was set to perform at 6:30 p.m.
“Next week we’ll start opening at 3 p.m. every day, until closing, Tuesday through Sunday,” Bailey said.
The Belton post has 68 members, he said, and six of them are part of the American Legion Riders. The grand opening brought bikers from McGregor, Killeen and Harker Heights, he said.
“I think Bastrop is coming,” he said. “They just haven’t got here yet.”
The Belton post has had bingo games in the past, but the members decided to drop that, he said.
“We decided to open a bar, a private club, with just beer and wine,” he said.
“Our basic situation is we want to give back to the community like we used to,” he said. “We’ve given over half a million dollars to Belton ISD over the years.”
The post will pick a grammar school student from a family that doesn’t have a lot of money, he said, and start building a scholarship fund.
“Hopefully, he’ll have enough money to go to college on,” he said.
The post also sponsors teams in benefit golf tournaments, he said.
“We give money out,” he said. “People come to our meetings and need help.”
The post donated $1,000 toward a personal lift that someone needed, he said.
The Belton post also has received help from other posts, he said. It has a monthly roof payment, he said, which the Harker Heights post recently paid for.
“This is what we do, for everybody,” he said. “We work together.”
Charles Roberts of Belton said he has been the post finance officer for about 10 years.
COVID-19 had the effect of destroying the post’s profits from bingo, he said, so two months ago it voted to open the bar.
“Our membership’s down, so hopefully this will bring our membership back up,” he said. “This is our grand opening to say, ‘look, we’re back in business to help veterans. Come to drink, get something to eat, come together to socialize.’”
The bar is non-smoking. Tables are set up under the front porch roof for a smoking section.
The post is planning to have an event on the Fourth of July, he said, and also will have a float in the Belton parade.
“We used to do it all the time before COVID,” he said. “So we are happy to be back in the parade again.”
Incidentally, he said, the parade and the Belton post are about the same age — 104 years old.
All of the bartenders and other helpers are donating their time, he said. “Right now, we’re not at a point where we can hire a bartender.”