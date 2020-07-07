CAMERON — A fire early Monday morning destroyed the Milam County Livestock Auction Barn in Cameron.
No animals were in the barn.
The call for the fire was made at about 1:35 a.m., and the Cameron Volunteer Fire Department responded to 2605 Auction Barn St., Fire Chief Henry Horelica said Tuesday.
Flames raced through the building and the roof caved in as firefighters arrived. Firefighters controlled the front of the fire and let it go out, Horelica said.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office said not enough of the structure was left for an investigation, and Horelica said he thinks the fire was probably electrical because two fuses were already blown.
The auction barn, open since 2008 and owned and operated by Kenny Mingus, had been closed since after the June 26 sale because of the Fourth of July weekend.
The site had already been cleared Tuesday and the remainder of the concrete slab was in the removal process, Horelica said. Those factors led Horelica to believe Mingus has plans to rebuild the auction barn.
Five units and 24 firefighters responded to the blaze.