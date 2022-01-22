The Belton Independent School District will hold meetings for parents of English-speaking students who will be in pre-kindergarten or kindergarten for the 2022-23 school year.
The meetings will emphasize the district’s two-way dual language program, which integrates native English-speaking students with native Spanish speakers to enable all students to read, write and speak both languages.
Jennifer Aragon, director of bilingual education, said the program continues to grow.
“The data is so clear that students in dual language programs have better long-term educational outcomes than their peers not in the program,” Aragon said in a news release, “and on top of that, it fosters pride in students when they are able to connect to two cultures and languages.”
Those who are bilingual see opportunities in many careers fields, she said.
“We want to develop the ability to communicate in two languages and understand the culture of those languages,” she said.
Meetings, in-person and virtual, for parents will explain the curriculum and program expectations, the release said.
Zoom meetings are scheduled at 6 p.m. Jan. 27; 10 a.m. Feb. 1; and Feb. 10.
An in-person meeting will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at Mega Bites Café, 320 N. Blair St.
For more information, email Norma Romero at norma.romero@bisd.net or call 254-215-2107.