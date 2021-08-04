A murder warrant has been issued for a 34-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a man after a dispute.
Deon Shamburger is sought for his role in the July 30 shooting that killed Jamel Jones, 39.
Jones was shot in the chest at about 3:11 p.m. at the Belle Oaks Apartments in the 1100 block of Shady Lane, Belton spokesman Paul Romer said.
Anyone with information about where Shamburger is located can contact Belton Police Department at 254-933-5840 or text tips to 254-217-6764. In addition, Bell County Crime Stoppers is receiving tips, 254-526-8433. Please do not attempt to apprehend him as he may be armed and dangerous.