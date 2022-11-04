A Temple man was indicted by a grand jury after allegedly stealing a bicycle from another man at knifepoint.
Vincent Castorena, 36, was indicted on aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.
Jail records showed Castorena also was booked on possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor, and theft of property between $100 and $750, a Class B misdemeanor.
On June 18, Temple Police officers met a man at the Love of Christ Food Bank, 2000 Airport Road, who told them someone forcibly took his bicycle from him and threatened him with a knife.
“When the victim refused, the suspect produced a knife, partially brass, and swung the knife at him,” the affidavit said.
Once the man gave him the bicycle, the affidavit said the suspect asked him for his wallet before leaving the area pushing the bicycle.
“Officers canvassed the area and located the suspect pushing two bicycles,” the affidavit said. “When approached by officers, suspect made furtive movements, reached into his pocket, and possibly discarded a narcotics pipe that was found nearby.”
The suspect was identified as Castorena by police, and he told them the bike was his and he had taken it back.
“Suspect denied using a weapon,” the affidavit said. “A small pocket knife was located on the suspect. The victim identified the suspect as the man who robbed him.”
Castorena was being held Friday at the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $122,000.
Other indictments
Kiara Beasley, 33, of Temple, assault of a family member.
Dalton Schauer, 23, of Temple, evading arrest with a vehicle.
Johnny Martinez, 51, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Byron Arndt, 46, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between, 1 and 4 grams.
Danuel Lawrence, 32, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Jasoon Sawyer, 49, of Dallas, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Juan Alberto Martinez, 28, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Stephen Wilke, 29, of San Marcos, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Mark Osteen, 61, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Tyron Bradford, 48, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.