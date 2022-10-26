A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted the hitchhiker accused in the July 28 stabbing death of 25-year-old Rowdy Mays.
Justin Glen Boswell, 31, a homeless man with a last known address in Alabama, was indicted on a murder charge, a first-degree felony.
At about 6:15 a.m. on July 28, officers with the Temple Police Department responded to the stabbing at the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
“Officers arrived and observed (Mays) with apparent stab wounds to his neck and body,” Temple Police Department Investigator Henry Dominguez said in an arrest affidavit. “Mays was later transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.”
A woman interviewed at the scene told police that she stopped to help Mays, who walked into the roadway.
“She reported that Mays told her he picked up a hitchhiker and that the hitchhiker stabbed Mays and left in his truck,” Dominguez said. “The witness saw May’s truck pull into the roadway and drive away.”
The woman gave police a description of Boswell, and an all-out bulletin was started to find him.
“May’s mother later provided insurance documents to investigators, and they were able to determine the make, model, and license plate of May’s truck,” Dominguez said. “The truck was located abandoned in Rockdale.”
A search for Boswell was started in Temple and the surrounding area, with police reaching out to the public through the media and their social platforms.
“Officers began to receive tips from citizens of a man matching the suspect’s description and displaying erratic behavior,” Dominguez said. “One citizen had allowed a man matching this description to use her phone to contact a family member.”
During the investigation, police learned Boswell used a debit card at a local fast-food restaurant and obtained surveillance video footage from the business.
“Officers viewed surveillance video that showed Mays allowing a man climb into the bed of his truck in the drive-thru,” Dominguez said. “After exiting the drive-thru, video shows that Mays parked and the man got into the front passenger seat of the truck.”
Two days later, on July 30, Boswell was arrested in Rockdale, about 43 miles from Temple.
Boswell remained at the Bell County Jail Wednesday in lieu of a $1 million bond.