Lynda Nash, the new incoming chair of the Bell County Democratic Party, has a challenging journey ahead if she wants to boost her party’s presence locally.
Aiming to reach out to the community, Nash held a gathering in Temple, one of several listening tour stops in the county.
While the event was sparsely attended, having been pushed back a week due to freezing conditions, Nash said this was just the beginning. She said her goal right now was to hear from residents all over the county on what the party could do to bring in more members.
“The thing that I think my party really needs to do, and what I hold near and dear to my heart, is hear what the people have to say,” Nash said. “What is it that will make you come out and vote? What motivates you? What does the party need to do to make you feel like you belong?”
Nash, currently the vice chair of the party, was elected to her position on Tuesday in the primary election where she was unopposed.
Nash, a member of the Harker Heights City Council, said she will take over the leadership position from former chair Chris Rosenberg. She said she sought the position to support her fellow Democrats locally.
Gaining support in Bell County, especially outside Killeen, will be an uphill battle, Nash said.
Nash said she wants to work with local community leaders to train them and give them the tools to run for a variety of local offices first, only then looking at larger races.
“We are going to concentrate on the county first,” Nash said. “And, if we can solidify and get the foundation of the county strong then we can move up to something else.”
Nash said her biggest concern right now is getting residents in the county, and those who are a part of her party, out to vote.
During this most recent primary election, Nash said nearly 9,000 Democrats came out to vote in Bell County compared to the more than 219,000 registered voters in the county.
Moving forward, Nash said, her party needs to work together no matter what city a person is from. She said that the Democratic Party cannot turn Bell County blue without support in other cities.
“We are a county and not just one city,” Nash said. “I live in Harker Heights, and I know Killeen gets a lot of attention, but we are a county and Temple is a part of our county. We can be separate but all work towards the same thing.”