Two events are planned in January — the 42nd Annual Central Texas Cow-Calf Clinic and the 2023 Bell County Crops Conference.
The Milam County Youth Exposition Building, 301 S. Houston St. in Cameron, will be the location of the 2023 Central Texas Cow Calf-Clinic to be held on Thursday, Jan. 12. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. with the program slated to begin at 8 a.m. The program will conclude at 2:30 p.m.
For 42 years Cattlemen in Central Texas have benefited from the quality research-based education this multi-county event provides. The clinic will offer two hours of Continuing Education Units (1-Laws & Regulations and 1-General) for renewal of private applicator license and certificate holders.
Speakers and topics will include:
• “2022 Beef Cattle Market Update & Outlook” — Jason Johnson
• “TDA Pesticide Laws & Regulations” — Perry Cervantes
• “Managing the Beef Herd During Drought and Planning for the Future” — Jason Cleere
• “(Palpation and Ultrasound Demonstration) Alternative Technologies & Management Tools to Determine Pregnancy in Beef Cattle” — Thomas Hairgrove, DVM, and Ky Pholer
• “Pasture & Forage Management Following a Drought and How to be Proactive” — Vanessa Corriher-Olson
As in years past, the clinic will include an industry trade show with vendors such as Livestock Nutrition Center, Texas Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Bimeda, Capital Farm Credit, Texas Brangus Association, Croprotek Insurance, Texas Beef Council, Ag Southwest Crop & Rainfall Insurance, Classic Bank, Williamson County Tractor and many more. Door prizes and special offers from these vendors will be drawn for at the conclusion of the day.
Please call 254-697-7045 and let us know if you are planning to attend or if you have any questions. A registration fee of $20 will be charged. This fee offsets the cost of a catered lunch, refreshments, and printed materials handed out at the program. Pre-registration is important for an accurate meal count and to assure we have enough printed material. R.S.V.P. Deadline will be Monday, Jan. 9.
Bell County Crops Conference
The 2023 Bell County Crops Conference will be held Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast provided. Speakers will begin presentations at 8 a.m. The program is expected to wrap up at 3 p.m.
The Bell County Crops Conference is known for providing producers with up-to-date, research-based information in the field of row crops and small grain production. The conference will offer five hours of CEU’s (2-Laws & Regulations, 1-IPM, and 2-General) for renewal of private applicator license and certificate holders.
This year’s conference will also offer an Auxin Herbicide training for the use of approved dicamba and 2,4-D auxin formulations. This training qualifies for 1 CEU of laws and regulations and successful certification permits use of approved auxin formulation for the 2023 season only.
Speakers and topics will include:
• “Auxin Herbicide Training 2023” — Benjamin McKnight
• “Statewide Cotton Production Overview & Management Update for Blackland Producers” — Benjamin McKnight;
• “Wheat Variety Selection & Management Systems” — Amanda Silva
• “TDA Pesticide Laws & Regulations” — Don Renchie
• “Managing High Input Prices & Alternative Crops/Rotations” — Ronnie Schnell
The conference will include a trade show with vendors attending such as Capital Farm Credit, Texas Corn Producers, Texas Wheat Producers, Texas Sorghum Producers, Ag Southwest, Producers Co-op, Schaeffer Manufacturing, Livestock Nutrition Center, LG Seeds, Pioneer, Nutrien Ag Solutions and many more. Door prizes and special offers from these vendors will be drawn for at the throughout and at the conclusion of the day.
Please call 254-933-5305 and let us know if you are planning to attend or if you have any questions. A registration fee of $30 will be charged. This fee offsets the cost of a catered lunch, refreshments and printed materials handed out at the program. Pre-registration is important for an accurate meal count and to assure we have enough printed material. R.S.V.P. Deadline will be Monday, Jan. 13.