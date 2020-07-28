For Temple resident Norma Withers, Monday was a time to pay tribute to the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who helped fight for civil rights for decades.
Withers took to the streets of northwest Temple on Monday walking, praying and thinking back to the good done by the former civil rights leader. While she never personally met Lewis, Withers said she had marched in some of the same protests as he did while she lived in her hometown of Selma, Alabama.
Lewis served as a representative for Georgia’s Fifth Congressional District from 1987 until his death on July 17.
“While they were in Selma marching (after Lewis’ death), I was still here so I couldn’t,” Withers, 74, said. “I would have liked to have went to the funeral but I got my mom and I couldn’t leave her by herself. So I had the feeling yesterday, and I got out and walked, prayed and talked to the Lord.”
Withers said she was going to school in Selma during the time of many of the civil rights protests in that city, participating in some of them.
To be a part of these protests, Withers said she and her friends would slip out of school. She said that while her teachers allowed them to go march but made sure that they didn’t claim to have been told to go out and march.
Looking back on the protests in Selma and Montgomery, the only two cities she could get to with limited transportation, Withers said she remembers all of the pain and hardships these civil rights activists had to go through.
Withers said she remembers the tactics police used to break up marches during that time by spraying protestors with water and using dogs to attack.
“When you get older, you start forgetting all that you did, but it was so devastating that you could not forget it all,” Withers said. “We had to run from water, when they were spraying water at us, they were putting the dogs on us (and) they tried to run over us with the horses and everything. We were treated like… I won’t say animal because (an) animal ain’t treated that bad.”
Getting arrested was another common occurrence during the protests that Withers said she wasn’t able to escape from.
“We were arrested, no doubt about that, and (put) in an old and nasty place at that. Whatever place we got locked up in, because I wouldn’t call it a jail, we were in it.”
Withers said her faith and a belief that all people were equal and had a purpose in this world gave her the strength to fight for her rights.
“We went through so much,” Withers said. “I hate to even think about it because it was really devastating that we had to live through something like that. But we got over it because we had someone watching out for us, and that is why we didn’t give up.”