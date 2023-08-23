Temple’s Van Rutherford, a 94-year-old veteran of the Korean War, will take the trip of a lifetime Friday to visit war memorials in Washington, D.C.
An Honor Flight jet carrying 40 U.S. military veterans will take off Friday morning from Austin for the two-day trip. Honor Flight is a national non-profit organization that takes veterans to war memorials and gives them the opportunity to share their experiences and stories with other veterans.
Rutherford, who served in the Seabees from 1951 to 1953, said he learned about Honor Flight opportunities from friends at 3C Cowboy Church in Salado.
“A couple of other church members had been, and they encouraged me to apply,” he said Wednesday, taking a break from his daily workout at Planet Fitness. “I called Honor Flight and learned that I would be 350 deep on their wait list. I explained that I’m a Korean War veteran and I’m 94 years old. The lady put me at the top of the list.”
Of the 40 veterans making Friday’s D.C. trip from Austin, only four are Korean veterans.
“I will have a nurse assigned to me, and there will be a doctor with us as well as a security team,” he said. “Honor Flight is dedicated to taking care of us.”
Once in Washington, the Texas group will visit war memorials for all U.S. military conflicts, plus tribute memorials to the Army, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard.
“There’s another memorial that I certainly want to see — that’s the Seabee Memorial,” Rutherford said.
The Seabees were U.S. Navy construction battalions who supported combat troops by building advance bases, bridges, roads, whatever was needed for soldiers to advance.
In addition to the war memorials, the group will be honored during a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
“We will be front-row guests of honor at the changing of the guard at Arlington,” he said. “We will be in Washington for two days, flying home Saturday night.”
Rutherford joined the military in 1951 with hopes of being assigned to California.
“I was inducted in Dallas, and they sent me first to New Orleans, then to Rhode Island for training,” he said. “I was still hoping for California, but I was deployed to French Morocco in North Africa. I was there for six months, home for two, then back to Africa for six more months. I was working in mobile construction.”
“I was ordered to attend communications school in California — finally, California,” he said with a grin. “After I finished school, I served at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, then I got out in 1953. I spent four more years in Abilene in the reserves.”
Rutherford said he is expecting the experience of his life in Washington.
“I imagine I will walk taller and feel prouder after this trip,” he said. “I will be associating with decorated war veterans, and I’ll see the sacrifices made for our country through these monuments. I’m proud to be an American, and I’ll be even more proud once I return.”
While family members aren’t able to join the veterans on the trip, Rutherford had hoped to be accompanied to Austin by his wife, Ann.
“Unfortunately, she fell and broke her hip and she is in rehabilitation,” he said. “But my daughter Vicky is coming in from Kilgore to see me off.”
“The military changed my life for the better, and I think everyone should serve,” Rutherford said. “I was able to get three degrees through the GI bill, and the military experience put me on the right course for a successful life.”