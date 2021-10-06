NOLANVILLE — Texas Department of Transportation crews on Thursday will close the Paddy Hamilton Road bridge over Interstate 14 for a bridge repaving project expected to last several months.
The closure, which begins at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, will end later this year, TxDOT spokesman Jake Smith said.
During the road work, the bridge will be closed to the public.
Northbound and southbound motorists on Paddy Hamilton Road will be directed to the adjacent crossovers in each direction as alternate routes, Smith said.
The work is dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress.
TxDOT encourages all motorists to be safe and drive smart in work zones: slow down, pay attention, eliminate all distractions, and watch for road crews.