Summit Recreation Center is hosting an indoor triathlon from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
“Try A Tri” is a beginner-friendly event that welcomes both members and non-members from the community. All registrants will receive a T-shirt and a goodie bag, and the top performer will receive a grand prize. “Try A Tri” will be red, white and blue-themed in remembrance of 9/11.
COVID-19 safety measures will be enforced. Both the male and female divisions will be broken up by age group. The cost of this event is $15. Registration is available at the recreation center, 620 Fryers Creek Drive in Temple.
For more information call 254-298-5348.