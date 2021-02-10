The Belton Independent School District is seeking community input on what administrators believe may be its first strategic plan.
The district will host four community summits starting this month through March to discuss BISD’s current state and where it should head in the future. It will form the basis of Belton ISD’s new strategic plan — a document laying out the district’s goals for the coming years.
The forums are scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 18, Feb. 23, Feb. 25 and March 4. Each event will follow the same agenda, according to a news release. Spanish translators will be available at all of the online events, according to the district.
Visit bisd.net/strategicplan to sign up for the virtual meetings.
“As a district, we’re working to set the direction for the future of Belton ISD, a future that continues our tradition of excellence for each and every student,” Deputy Superintendent Malinda Golden said in a news release. “We need the community to be co-navigators with us.”
Belton ISD’s growth is driving the need for a strategic plan— which will lay out the district’s needs for things such as facilities and staff.
Templeton Demographics told the school board it projects the district to gain nearly 4,500 students over the next decade — a 35.7 percent increase. That would push enrollment to around 16,000 students from about 12,600 students, according to the district.
Belton ISD gained 86 students from December to January, according to district documents.
“Belton ISD is one of the few school districts to experience positive annual growth during the pandemic,” Bob Templeton, a vice president for Templeton Demographics, told the school board in December, adding Belton ISD was the only Central Texas school district that beat and matched his company’s projections.
The strategic plan will be based on the recently approved Journey of a Graduate, a community-based document on what learning experiences Belton ISD students should have. Administrators have said the strategic plan will help put the Journey of a Graduate into action.
“We now know what the community’s aspirations are for our students. The big question remains: How do we get there? Our strategic plan will set us on the right path,” Golden said.
Superintendent Matt Smith expects the strategic plan to be ready for the board of trustees to consider sometime in late spring or early summer, he told the Telegram this week.
“We value the participation and voice of our community,” the deputy superintendent said. “We believe hearing these voices, listening to their ideas and dreams, is the way to create the best path forward for the district.”