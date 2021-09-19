Devious deeds are being fought with community outreach as Central Texas school districts see campus restrooms targeted for vandalism and thefts related to a social media challenge.
School administrators in Temple and Belton are among those reaching to local families to educate them about the online- inspired mischief — and to help them deter behavior that could have real-world consequences.
Four Temple Independent School District campuses — Temple High School and the three middle schools — have been vandalized, with most damage related to the destruction of soap dispensers and messes made with soap and paper towels.
Superintendent Bobby Ott said the district sent letters to parents last week.
“To reiterate the message in the letters, I am asking our families to talk to with their children about the consequences for participating in this type of activity,” Ott told the Telegram. “These range from serious Student Code of Conduct infractions to restitution.”
Adds Ott: “The pride of Temple ISD has no room for such behavior. It is inconsistent with our values.”
In Belton Independent School District, five campuses have been vandalized, prompting administrative investigations that could lead to student disciplinary actions or possible criminal charges if warranted, a district spokeswoman said.
“We have reported incidences of theft and vandalism at five campuses right now that could potentially be related to the TikTok challenge,” Karen Rudolph, a BISD communications specialist, said. “Our administrators are currently investigating. The damage I know of has been to soap dispensers. I don’t have an official cost estimate at this time, but my understanding is that so far it’s minimal.”
Statewide problem
In recent weeks, school districts across Texas reported that some students are vandalizing bathrooms and other areas as part of the “devious lick” challenge. Soap dispensers have been frequently damaged or stolen, some plumbing destroyed, and trash and other debris strewn throughout restrooms under the challenge. Damages are increasingly getting worse in some districts as bolder — and more destructive — acts occur, according to media reports.
TikTok announced last week it was removing content and hashtags relating to the vandalism and redirected that traffic to its community guidelines page on the social media platform.
“Please be kind to your schools and teachers,” the company said in a Twitter post Wednesday.
Outreach
Rudolph said Belton ISD is educating the community that the vandalism is unacceptable and could lead to disciplinary action taken against students involved in incidents.
“The important reason for us bringing attention to this now is to make sure students and families are aware that this type of behavior is not just a fun social media challenge — the district is actively seeking out those responsible and may pursue disciplinary or criminal charges if appropriate,”
Belton ISD is calling for families to help stop the vandalism.
“School administrators and staff are working to share this message with their campus community,” Rudolph said. “We hope families will partner with us in helping their students understand the real-world consequences of this type of behavior.”