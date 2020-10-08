BELTON — Several motions were taken under advisement while others were denied in a Thursday hearing for Cedric Marks by newly-appointed Bell County 426th District Court Judge Steve Duskie.
Marks, a former mixed martial arts fighter, is charged with capital murder of multiple persons — the Dec. 3, 2018, deaths of Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32, both of Temple. He also is charged with the suspected death in 2009 of April Pease of Minnesota.
Thursday’s pretrial hearing was in the 146th District courtroom, the largest one at the Bell County Justice Center in Belton, so social distancing rules could be observed.
The hearing also was livestreamed — something previous 426h District Court Judge Fancy Jezek had ruled against during an August hearing.
Robert Cowie is one of Marks’ attorneys appointed by the Regional Public Defenders for Capital Cases office. He objected to the livestreaming because he said it didn’t allow Marks to have open court proceedings.
Cowie brought up some rulings Jezek previously made because he objected to them or wanted changes.
He wants copies of all of the files, including handwritten notes, sent to the FBI and Quantico by the District Attorney’s office during the last few months. His point was he doesn’t want the state to hold back any information they don’t think is relevant.
First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell said the files were located at different locations and asked Duskie to address the files later.
Duskie took Cowie’s motion under advisement.
Cowie wanted information about any plea deals offered to witnesses to testify — anything they asked for and wanted.
Marks’ jail clothing and shackles in the courtroom were brought up again by Cowie. He wanted the judge to allow Marks to wear street clothes even during any hearings because it could cause someone to decide he is a criminal based on his clothing.
District Attorney Henry Garza was in the courtroom, and he reacted to several motions filed by Marks’ attorneys.
Garza asked Duskie to uphold Jezek’s Oct. 17, 2019, ruling that said Marks could wear street clothes and not be shackled during his trial, but not during the hearings.
“His assumption of innocence has already been jeopardized,” Cowie said.
Michael White, one of Marks’ attorneys, said it is possible someone in the courtroom could see Marks in his jail clothing and presume his guilt — but other offenders wear jail clothing during hearings.
Duskie ruled against Cowie’s motion.
In addition, Cowie wanted a list of any “jailhouse” informants to be used during the trial and wanted them disclosed 60 days in advance. He said the defense wants the names of any “snitches” who is going to say anything about Marks.
Duskie took the motion under advisement.
Bench conferences were discussed during the hearing.
Jezek agreed with Cowie’s past motion on Oct. 17, 2019, that any “bench moments” between her and the attorneys should take place outside of the jury’s presence. She made Cowie and his legal team responsible for asking each time for the jurors to be removed.
Cowie doesn’t want the meetings recorded by the court reporter if the state is up there at the same time as the defense, such as for an ex parte motion, White said. Cowie also said the hearings and trial shouldn’t be “bound by Jezek’s rulings.”
Duskie denied Cowie’s motion, and the hearing concluded at 2 p.m.
When he was reached after the hearing, Cowie declined to comment or answer questions and said all comments must come from the chief public defender, Ray Keith — even though he wasn’t in the courtroom.
Keith didn’t return a phone call before press time.