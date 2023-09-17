Chili, that satisfying concoction of meat, chili spices and garlic, is as different as the cooks who stir them. Beans and tomatoes are subject to debate and divine forgiveness.
Moreover, Hispanic foodways are as diverse as Spanish-speaking peoples. Narrowing further, Mexican diets vary widely by ethnic group, region and economic class.
So, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, raise some tacos and cerveza to the contributions and culture of Hispanic-inspired foods — everything from Amarillo to Zacatecas. This year’s National Hispanic Heritage Month theme is “Todos Somos, Somos Uno: We Are All, We Are One.”
To add to the celebration, Bell County can take sideways credit for popularizing Tex-Mex fare because a Temple native is credited with creating culinary staples commonly found on many menus.
Responsible for developing the crispy taco shell and other Tex-Mex specialties, Joe Valdez Caballero (1908-1989) was literally born into his family’s restaurant business in Temple.
His parents owned and operated what was then called “a chili parlor.” Despite their business’ popularity, prohibition forced the family to move their operations to Dallas by 1920, where they again thrived.
Early records indicate that Hispanic-owned restaurants opened in Temple within just a few years of the city’s founding in 1881. These little-known and often overlooked businesses represent the rich diversity of people who contributed to building the city. It’s part of the cultural patchwork quilt of cultures of Bell County.
Many, such as the Caballero family, had a lasting impact on Texas and the nation.
Early reports throughout the Temple Times in the late 1880s indicate the presence of “tamale joints,” a tamale factory and numerous tamale street vendors. Back then, “tamale” was then a generic word referring to a wide range of Mexican dishes.
By the early 1900s, Temple newspapers indicated a shift in nomenclature with the wide use of “chili parlor” to describe Hispanic-owned and -operated establishments.
The Temple City Directory listed up to five different chili parlors operating across town by the early 1900s. Among them was a chili parlor operated by Rufus Caballero (1863-1943), 119 W. Central Ave., and his wife, Luz Valdez (1876-1952).
Chili parlors at this time were “masculine spaces,” eateries where a hungry working man could order a “blessed bowl of red” and a beer for less than a dollar.
“Prohibition killed the chili parlors back then — people thought you had to have beer with Mexican food,” Rufus’ son, Joe Valdez Caballero, said in a 1967 interview. “So, we moved to Dallas.”
Some other Mexican cuisine vendors in Bell County managed to remain in business even after liquor was outlawed. Among those surviving were Margarito “Mike” Caballero (1865-1943) and his wife, Elsa “Lizzie” Wilbacher (1870-?), who operated two cafes, one of the northside and one southside. (Records are unclear whether Mike and Rufus Caballero were related.)
Mike was a native of Mexico; Lizzie was born in Berlin, Germany, and arrived in Texas in 1883 through Laredo. Eventually, the couple made their way to Temple and set up shop. Their restaurants sold tamales, chili, assorted Mexican dishes and short-order American fare.
Another who managed to hang on through prohibition was Sam Carrillio (1868-1929), who operated his chili parlor at 110 W. Ave. A until his death.
So popular was chili that groceries and food vendors began packaging and selling their own brands of spices and mixes for home cooks by the early 1900s. For example, McKnight Grocery in Temple frequently sponsored cooking demonstrations and tastings of Gebhardt Chili Powder in the store.
Gebhardt was developed by a German immigrant who harvested chilies from Mexico.
He dried and mixed his own blends that he began selling in 1896. Pretty soon, Gebhardt spices were available throughout the state.
In 1908 the Gebhardt company published a popular cookbook, “Mexican Cooking,” to introduce and educate the public about Mexican food. It was one of the first cookbooks to focus on Mexican-American cooking and spurred several later editions.
Unfortunately, many madre-y-padre eateries closed during the 1930s economic depression.
In 1940, Adelaida Cuellar (1871-1969) and her sons recovered from Depression-era closures to reopen the family’s tamale and Mexican food businesses in the Dallas area. That same year, they hired Joe Valdez Caballero, who had broad experience in his family’s restaurants.
By this time, the restaurants had become known as El Chico and the Cuellar sons as “Mama’s boys.” Caballero hired and trained the first crew for the original El Chico restaurant.
Caballero brought a well-honed knowledge of Mexican cuisine with a creative flair.
“Mexican food doesn’t have as many calories as you think,” he said. “And the chief difference between the Mexican food here and in Mexico is that here it is almost the same food but it doesn’t have that little kick in the pants.”
The family expanded and diversified the business rapidly, entering the frozen food business in 1955 and opening restaurants throughout the Southwest.
Hallmark of his career was when he perfected the art of deep-frying a hand-sized corn tortilla and folding it in half to hold meat and other accompaniments. Behold, the crispy taco was an instant success.
Caballero also invented El Chico’s Monterrey plate, perfected a praline recipe that kept the candy from turning too sugary, designed specialty menu items and developed recipes for chili, meat taco filling and rice sauces that became industry standards.
Some sources even credit Caballero with creating the Texas version of enchiladas suizas – chicken and sour cream enchilada.
By the time Mama Cuellar died, the El Chico Corp. was involved in 20 separate business enterprises, from restaurant franchising to canning, and Caballero was the heart of the business.
During his 37-year career at El Chico, he helped open many of the chain’s 100-plus restaurants in 12 states, managing more than 1,000 employees.