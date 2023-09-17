El Chico

Crowds flock to the original El Chico Restaurant in Dallas in 1945. Credited with much of its success was Temple native Joe Valdez Caballero (1908-1989), responsible for developing the crispy taco shell and other Tex-Mex specialties for the restaurant chain beginning in 1940.

 Texas History Portal

Chili, that satisfying concoction of meat, chili spices and garlic, is as different as the cooks who stir them. Beans and tomatoes are subject to debate and divine forgiveness.

