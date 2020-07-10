BELTON — American Legion Post No. 55 in Belton raised nearly $5,000 after the first day of their two-day community yard sale fundraiser.
“I appreciate everything the community has done for (American Legion Post No. 55). I couldn’t have asked for a better turnout,” Cmdr. Matt Turner said. “From all the people who donated to all the people who came to the yard sale today, I thank you all.”
Turner also expressed his gratitude for a donation the post received from Temple-based Johnson Brothers Ford.
“I didn’t open the check until they left but it was $1,000,” Turner, 44, said.
Turner — who assumed the role of commander in May —told the Telegram last week how despite taking out a Paycheck Protection Program loan of about $22,000 for his workers, those funds had dwindled to nothing by the end of May.
He said his post historically has collected most of its funds from the charitable bingo hall it runs for the community. But with Gov. Greg Abbott’s COVID-19 order limiting gatherings, he said they are restricted in what they can do.
“I am not running bingo and I will not be running bingo until we’re 100 percent here. Without being 100 percent we would actually lose money,” Turner said. “Now we’re no longer able to donate to the community, and do those things that we’ve done in the past.”
But Turner is now pleased with the local community’s support, and said he expects an even larger turnout on Saturday.
“I think we’ll be a lot busier tomorrow, since people are off of work. And we’ll probably be selling more tomorrow too,” he said.
The community yard sale will continue action from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the post, 101 W. Ave. A.
Post members will be selling pulled pork sandwiches with chips and a drink for $8 throughout the duration of the fundraiser, according to the post’s website. Baked goods will be available for purchase as well.
“We will also accept donations of any kind ... even if it’s a quarter. If the quarter comes out there and that quarter can help somebody else or another veteran, it would be much appreciated,” Turner said.