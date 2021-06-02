Three Temple residents were each indicted on a murder charge by a Bell County grand jury Wednesday.
The suspects — 31-year-old Elizabeth Renee Moore, 26-year-old Concepcion Quinones and 18-year-old Deon Le Felland — were arrested for their roles in the Jan. 16 shooting death of Roderick Keith Harris.
Harris, a Temple resident, was fatally shot in retaliation after his son allegedly bought marijuana with counterfeit money, according to arrest affidavits for three suspects.
Harris, 38, was shot in the leg around 7:45 p.m. in the 600 block of East Young Avenue.
Harris told police at the scene “he had heard gunshots and had gone outside his home when he saw a vehicle drive by again, and Harris was shot from a firearm inside the vehicle,” a dark-colored sedan, the affidavits said.
Harris, a Temple High School graduate, was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, where he died from his injuries.
The slaying was Temple’s first homicide of 2021.
Arrest affidavits for the three suspects said the shooting occurred because Harris’ son “purchased marihuana using counterfeit money from a young Hispanic male,” the juvenile brother of Quinones.
Felland told police in an interview that he, Quinones, Moore and the juvenile “decided to commit a ‘drive by’ (shooting) on the residence at which they believed the marihuana purchaser would be.” Felland admitted that he and Quinones fired a gun at the house and that Quinones shot Harris, according to affidavits.
The arrests came after Temple Police detectives investigated the incident for more than a week and received information that led them to the suspects, the city said.
Moore, Quinones’ girlfriend, told police that she was asked to drive the juvenile home, but was given an alternative route, the affidavit said.
“She stated that she believed that she was driving the males in the vehicle to a fight,” Temple Police Officer Garrett Alton wrote in the affidavit. “Moore stated that Concepcion was in the front passenger seat; Felland was in the back passenger seat and (the juvenile) was in the back driver’s side seat. They drove past a house, later identified as the residence of Roderick Harris Sr. Moore stated that Felland then shot at the house while seated in the back passenger’s side seat. Moore was then told to turn the car around and observed (the juvenile) and Concepcion switch seats, placing Concepcion in the back driver’s side seat.”
“As they drove past the house the second time,” Alton wrote, “Concepcion then fired shots at the house. Moore stated she saw a man in front of the house and saw him hit the ground.”
Temple Police arrested Felland and Quinones in January. Both Temple residents were charged with murder — a first-degree felony — and each were in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday. Quinones’ bond is set at $1 million. Felland’s bond is more than $1 million since he also faces five misdemeanor charges such as failure to appear in court.
The Belton Police Department arrested Moore in January, according to Bell County Jail records. She was charged with murder, records show. Moore, a Belton resident, was in jail Wednesday in lieu of a $500,000 bond.
Officers found a 9mm handgun, as well as a magazine for the weapon in a backpack, at a Belle Oaks apartment unit in Belton shared by Moore and Quinones, affidavits said.
“Under the mattress of the bed that Moore and Quinones shared, officers located a 9mm handgun, believed to be the murder weapon,” the affidavit said.