When Earl Nottingham, a former chief photographer for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, looks at a state map, he sees his office.
“On my wall I have a map of Texas and every time I look at it I say, ‘Well that was my cubicle,’” he said. “I got to see about every corner of it in light of everything that the agency did.”
That journey became a story he wanted to tell.
“Throughout the years several people have said, ‘Well, man, you could probably write a book about the things you’ve seen’ … and as I started getting closer to retirement, I realized that I probably really could,” he said. “So I did.”
The book, “Wild Focus: Twenty-five Years of Texas Parks & Wildlife Photography,” published by Texas A&M University Press, details Nottingham’s 25-year career at the state agency.
“The overall idea was to be a compendium of everything that Texas Parks and Wildlife does,” he said. “That includes the state parks division, the wildlife division, the coastal and inland fisheries divisions, and law enforcement. There’s so many things that they do that most people don’t really know about.”
Nottingham — who attended the Art Institute of Atlanta and East Texas State University after graduating from Temple High in 1972 — emphasized how he often relied on his camera as a tool for telling that story of Texas conservation.
“I was putting images behind the mission stated by the agency,” he said. “It went beyond just taking pretty pictures.”
He kept that in mind when sifting through his archives for hours.
“I started with about a couple hundred thousands of images that I needed to weed through … and tear down into something that would be concise yet cover all of the bases,” Nottingham said. “But it was nice to go back and reflect on all of the situations and locations that I’ve been to in the state. Every time you go back and reflect you kind of relive it for a few minutes.”
Nottingham highlighted how that is one of the best attributes of photography.
“You capture a split second in time and the instant you see that image it takes you right back,” he said.
Book themes
After finalizing a series of images, Nottingham ultimately landed on three categories for his book: The Wild Places, The Wild Things and The Faces.
“Those three broad categories pretty much sum up everything that we did,” he said. “There’s the landscape and the wildlife, but then there’s the people that make the story interesting. That means the biologists, landowners, game wardens, technicians, etc., because it takes a lot of people to tell the story of Texas conservation.”
For that reason, Nottingham summed up his book’s feedback with the word “engaging.”
“Many people have told me that the pictures in the book go beyond just briefly looking at them,” he said. “They want to explore the pictures and they tend to be drawn in for the content of the pictures.”
Earl 2.0
With his retirement just beginning, Nottingham is ready to keep his eye glued to a viewfinder.
“All of the images that I photograph belong to the agency. They’ve allowed me to use them for the book, but now that I’m retired I’m basically starting from scratch,” he said. “I have to go out and start shooting a whole range of new images on my own, so I’m kind of still looking ahead to what version 2.0 of Earl is.”
However, Nottingham knows one thing for sure.
“I’ve been out of the state a little bit to do some shooting but Texas still calls me,” he said. “There’s so much in the state I still need to see.”