Temple Mayor Tim Davis ordered the city of Temple flag to fly at half-staff this weekend to honor a longtime Parks and Recreation employee who recently died.
Robert “Peanut” Henderson, 57, was a Wilson Park Recreation Center specialist for nearly two decades. He died Nov. 21.
The city of Temple flag will return to full staff Monday, according to a news release.
“It saddens us to learn of the death of our longtime employee, colleague and friend, Robert (Peanut) Henderson,” City Manager Brynn Myers said. “In his 17 years with the city of Temple, he shared his love for parks and recreation with hundreds of people, including generations of families in Temple. We will all miss him more than words can express. He was not just our co-worker but our good friend as well.”
Henderson helped start Camp Heatwave at the Wilson Park Recreation Center in the mid-2000s. The summer camp provided children with outdoor activities, such as archery, camping, hiking, canoeing and more. Hundreds of students attended Camp Heatwave annually.
“Summer camp is something that sticks with you all your life,” Henderson said in 2016. “It teachers kids how to make friends and become better citizens.”
Most of the children with whom Henderson worked called him by his nickname, “Peanut.” It was a nickname Henderson had for so long that he could not trace back its origins.
Henderson’s services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 707 S. Sixth St. Following the service, Henderson will be buried at New Hope Cemetery in North Temple.