Temple Highlighters

The Temple Highlighters, Temple High School’s jazz ensemble, rehearse under the leadership of director Marcos Duran.

 Courtesy | Temple ISD

The Temple Highlighters, the top jazz ensemble at Temple High School, will take the stage with Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Bob Mintzer at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Temple High School Auditorium.

jvalley@tdtnews.com