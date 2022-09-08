The Temple Highlighters, the top jazz ensemble at Temple High School, will take the stage with Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Bob Mintzer at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Temple High School Auditorium.
Temple Highlighters to perform with Grammy-winning musician next month
Joel Valley
