A Lott writer will discuss her two romance novels during a lunch event next week at the Temple Public Library.
Kristie Self will present her two novels, “The Dressmaker” and ““The Piano Teacher” at the Books for Lunch event from noon to 1 p.m. March 9 in the third-floor board Room at Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave in downtown Temple.
Self, a graduate of Rosebud-Lott High School and Howard Payne University, has been a writer since childhood. Her books are faith-based romance novels set in Victorian England. She works as a banker for her day job.
Attendees may bring their lunch if they wish. Mask wearing is encouraged and social distancing is practiced.
The Books for Lunch event is jointly sponsored by the Temple Literacy Council and the Temple Public Library. For more information, call 774-7323 or email templeliteracy@juno.com.