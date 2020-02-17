BELTON — Belton schools now have a new leader.
The Belton Independent School District board of trustees unanimously agreed Monday evening to hire Leander educator Matt Smith, 44, as the district’s next superintendent. His first day in Belton is Monday, Feb. 24.
“First of all, I’m thankful for the experiences, the leaders, the teachers, the students and the staff that I have been associated with in Leander ISD and my previous districts,” Smith said. “My experiences with them made me a better person, a better educator and prepared me to take this wonderful journey with you all in Belton ISD.”
Trustees approved a three-year contract with Smith and set his annual salary at $230,000. They also agreed to pay $15,000 for Smith’s moving expenses.
“We are in a good place and we are so excited to have Dr. Smith to be at the helm and to continue the journey (of Belton ISD),” board President Suzanne McDonald said.
Smith — who lives in Williamson County with his wife, Heather, and their two daughters, Hailey, 16, and Summer, 13 — earned an annual salary of $196,018 in Leander ISD, according to a Telegram open records request.
Smith, the chief of staff in Leander ISD, succeeds Susan Kincannon, who left Belton ISD to lead Waco ISD in September. Kincannon earned $215,000 as Belton schools superintendent.
Smith’s salary places him between his counterparts in Temple and Killeen ISDs. Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft earns an annual salary of $310,000. Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott receives an annual salary of $222,040.
Longtime educator Robin Battershell has led Belton ISD as interim superintendent since Kincannon’s departure. The school board Monday recognized the former Temple and Salado superintendent for her work in Belton.
“What you have done for us has prepared us for the next era of BISD,” board Secretary Janet Leigh said.
Her final as interim superintendent is Feb. 28.
“I am so proud, with the board’s approval, to transition to Dr. Smith,” Battershell said.
Smith, a former English teacher, is the first external candidate tapped to lead Belton ISD since March 1997, when the school board selected Harold Ramm to succeed Joe Pirtle as Belton ISD superintendent.
Smith is taking the reigns of a growing district.
Belton ISD’s enrollment tops 12,000 students — and is expected to grow to more than 16,000 students by the 2029-30 school year, according to Templeton Demographics.
New campuses are all but likely considering those estimates. Belton ISD recently opened its newest elementary school, Charter Oak, last fall and the district is set to open its second comprehensive high school, Lake Belton High School, in August.
The city of Belton recently tapped Turley Associates to draft a development plan around Belton ISD’s 109-acre tract off of Shanklin Road near Loop 121.
“He will be hard at work at 7:10 a.m. at Southwest Elementary, greeting parents and kiddos on Monday, Feb. 24,” McDonald said.