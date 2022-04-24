Voters in Bell County will begin heading to the polls today with the start of early voting for the May 7 election.
Various municipal and school district elections and state constitutional amendments are on the ballot for voters this year.
Two of the biggest items on the ballot are a $164.8 million bond for Temple Independent School District and a $173.8 million bond package for Belton ISD.
Bobby Ott, superintendent for Temple ISD, said the school district has made changes to its bond after it lost by two votes in November.
“We were asked to lower the package … and this is substantially lower than the last one and the last one failed by a couple of votes,” Bobby Ott, superintendent for the district, said. “So I’m hoping that the community will see once again that we’ve responded.”
This year early voting will last just over a week, from today until May 3, not including the weekends.
The county’s seven early voting locations will be open each day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters in Bell County are able to cast their ballots at any of the seven polling locations, regardless of if they live in that city or not.
Locations will include the Temple Independent School District Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way in Temple; the Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton; and the Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach Road in Salado. The Parks & Recreation Center in Harker Heights, 307 Miller’s Crossing, also will be used.
Killeen will have three polling locations: the Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive; the Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive; and the Senior Center at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
To cast a ballot in Texas, voters will need one of seven approved forms of photo identification.
The seven forms of photo identification approved in Texas are a state driver’s license, a Texas election ID certificate, a Texas handgun license, a U.S. citizenship certificate with a photo, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a Texas personal ID card and a U.S. passport.