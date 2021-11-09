BELTON — A 36-year-old Belton man facing criminal charges from a domestic disturbance this year was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison.
Nicholas Dale Herring pleaded guilty to a continuous family violence charge, a third-degree felony, on Sept. 28 in the 426th District Court.
Herring was sentenced by Judge Steve Duskie.
Court records show that during a hearing on Nov. 19 Herring made additional pleas on charges of interference with emergency call, a Class A misdemeanor, two charges of criminal trespass, both Class B misdemeanors, and assault causing bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor.
Belton Police Department officers arrested Herring when they responded to a disturbance in the 1100 block of Shady Lane at 1 p.m. on Feb. 22, according to an arrest affidavit.
Herring “was taken into custody for criminal trespass, violation of a protective order, aggravated assault with a knife, and burglary of a habitation,” Belton police spokeswoman Candice Griffin said at the time of the arrest.
He remained in custody at the Bell County Jail Tuesday.