Interstate 14 eastbound lanes will be closed from Nolanville to Belton Wednesday night for repairs.
The highway will be closed at 7 p.m. from Paddy Hamilton Road in Nolanville to Simmons Road/FM 2410 in Belton, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The temporary closure will allow crews to safely conduct repairs to existing columns supporting the bridge structure at the Nolan Creek crossing, spokesman Jake Smith said.
Eastbound I-14 traffic will remain diverted to the frontage road (South Central Texas Expressway) at Paddy Hamilton Road and reenter I-14 just east of the Simmons Road intersection in Belton.
Northbound and southbound Simmons Road cross traffic at I-14 in Belton will be detoured east and west, as necessary.
Work and closures will end at 7 a.m. Thursday.
“Motorists should expect to encounter additional traffic control, congestion and delays along the South Central Texas Expressway and the FM 2410/Simmons Rd intersection, within the project area,” Smith said.
Signage will be in place to inform motorists of roadwork and traffic control operations. Updates and information are posted regularly on Twitter at @TxDOTWaco.
TxDOT encourages all motorists to slow down, pay attention, eliminate all distractions and watch for road crews.