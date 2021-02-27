Matt Smith has had a trial-by-fire first year as superintendent of the Belton Independent School District.
“You’ve been here a year — and it’s been an unbelievable year,” Jeff Norwood, BISD board of trustees vice president, said during a recent school board meeting.
Trustees hired Smith on Feb. 17, 2020, and he started working on Feb. 24, 2020. Ten days later, Smith had to extend spring break for another week as COVID-19 began spreading in Bell County.
In-person classes would not return that semester. By mid-March, Belton ISD administrators and teachers were planning a seismic shift in instruction and only had weeks to organize it: Teaching roughly 12,000 students remotely. Virtual learning started March 23.
The spring semester wound down. Seniors graduated in personalized ceremonies. Smith, other district leaders and teachers focused on one goal — getting students back inside their schools for the fall semester. And they did. Students returned to traditional in-person classes Sept. 8.
The latest curveball was Winter Storm Uri. Residents were stuck at home as snow and ice accumulated on roads and freezing temperatures persisted for days. Smith shuttered schools for more than a week.
“What’s happened this year that you’ve been here (are) three things that have never happened in Belton: We had a pandemic. We opened a second high school. And then we had an entire week where it didn’t even get above freezing,” Norwood said. “What else could you ask for? What a great start to your career as superintendent. But you handled it all so well, you really have.”
These challenges would test any superintendent, but they could have been especially taxing for an educator in his first year of his first superintendency. Not so for Smith. He has sought out the opinions of teachers, administrators, other staff, parents, students and community members to chart Belton ISD through this difficult year — all while still focusing on planning for the district’s growth.
“Obviously, every district in the nation, every district in the state has been dealt challenges that we didn’t anticipate a year ago,” Smith told the Telegram. “Yes, we’ve had to be responsive. Yes, we’ve had to talk COVID more than any of us wanted to. But, yes, we’ve also kept things moving forward.”
‘Takes a lot to listen’
Smith is a listener. In fact, he prefers listening so much that district officials and trustees teased him at February’s school board meeting about his preference to listen to audiobooks over reading a physical book.
Listening has been a hallmark of Smith’s leadership. Smith gathers many voices before making decisions.
“For me, I know that I value when my voice matters and I value when I’m able to give thoughtful dialogue and opinion to people, I’m more bought in when those things happen,” Smith said. “I want to treat people the way I think they want to be treated.”
Teachers feel like their voices are being heard with Smith at the helm. He often holds listening sessions at each of Belton ISD’s campuses. Teachers and staff tell the superintendent what’s happening on the ground in classrooms.
Teachers Amanda Curylo and Moriah Savage have been part of those forums at their campuses. Curylo is a math interventionist — someone who helps struggling students — at Chisholm Trail Elementary. Savage teaches pre-AP English at Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow.
Savage, who is in her third year teaching, said the listening sessions make her feel validated. Smith, she said, starts the forums by asking teachers for what’s not working. He asks follow-up questions about their issues and talks about possible solutions.
“He doesn’t just ask for those opinions, but he takes them into consideration and makes changes as needed when he can. Some changes are able to happen quickly. Others may take a little bit of time,” Curylo said.
One change that has come about from Smith’s listening sessions was the revision of the spring calendar. Trustees in December adjusted the calendar to add three teacher in-service days so they can spend time working on their lesson plans and professional development.
“Now we are consistently being asked our honest opinions about things,” Curylo said. “It feels like the new norm.”
Trustees certainly have noticed a shift since Smith started leading the district.
“For people to be listened to and to know that you’re taking their words to heart, it really has changed the fabric of our leadership in our district,” school board member Ty Taggart told Smith. “It takes a lot to listen when you’re the leader, and you do such a good job of that.”
‘The last thing I wanted’
The hardest decisions Smith has made are related to COVID-19, he said.
“The decision to close school after being here for 10 days, that was a big deal, and that was a tough one because that was the last thing I wanted,” the superintendent said. “But I think it was right given the circumstances and what we knew at the time.”
Reopening schools was another tough decision, Smith said. He did not want to underestimate the pandemic’s impact on the community. On the other hand, he said, he did not want to be fearful of trying to figure out this tough problem.
Belton ISD — like most districts across the state — offered parents a choice: They could send their students back to traditional, in-person instruction or keep them at home and learning remotely.
As of Feb. 11, 10,170 students — 79.4 percent of the district’s enrollment — are at-school learners, while 2,636 students — 20.6 percent — are at-home learners, according to Belton ISD.
Students, staff and parents have been at the forefront of Smith’s thinking behind his coronavirus decisions. He wanted them to be comfortable enough to return to classrooms.
“To utilize these mitigation strategies, evolve our mitigation strategies and continue to improve, I feel like we have met the needs of our community, so far,” Smith said.
Since school started in the fall, at least 239 students and 182 staff members in Belton ISD have had the virus, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. None of its schools have closed because of infection numbers.
“We’re very lucky and we’re very thankful for that,” Smith said. “We are monitoring closely because we do want to keep kids safe, and we want to make sure families trust us.”
Strategic plan incoming
Belton ISD is forming its first strategic plan — a document that will guide future decisions and lay out goals, such as staff and facility needs. The plan is needed as enrollment likely will surpass 13,000 later this year. Over the next decade, the district is expected to gain 4,500 students, pushing enrollment to around 16,000.
The strategic plan — expected to be completed in the summer — will set Belton ISD’s direction, Smith said.
“In a lot of my work over the last year, we spent a lot of time really trying to understand the current state of things in Belton ISD,” he said. “That means being able to ask about it during listening sessions with every campus … and ask people: What are you really proud of? What’s going great? What are we struggling with? What’s the current state of affairs in our school district?”
School board member Chris Flor said he has appreciated how the superintendent came into Belton ISD and honored the work here — and his plan to build on that foundation.
“If you know where you are and know where you want to go, you do need a roadmap,” Smith said. “And I plan to get there.”
‘That speaks volumes’
The school board met in early February to evaluate Smith for the first time. Board President Suzanne McDonald said trustees looked at three general areas while appraising Smith’s first year: District goals and key progress measures; leadership and management duties; and academic progress.
McDonald said it was difficult to evaluate Smith on the key progress measures and academic progress. Both measures are dependent on data — such as the state’s A to F accountability rating system. Because of the pandemic, there are no real concrete numbers for those areas, she said.
The bulk of Smith’s evaluation — a document that is expected to remain closed — was based on his leadership and management duties. Trustees could have given him one of three grades — met expectations, needs improvement or exceptional. McDonald said the superintendent was exceptional.
“Exceptional to us means he exceeds expectations,” she said. “You know that in a time such as what we went through this last year, for us to have a school district that had more students in the classroom or participating in education than other districts with a brand new superintendent — that speaks volumes. That speaks volumes.”
The school board is expected to consider renewing Smith’s contract in March.
McDonald said the board was pleased with its decision to pick Smith to lead Belton ISD through a time of crisis — and to do it in a way in which students, parents, staff and the community feel valued.
“He’s been a breath of fresh air for the Big Red Community,” the school board president said.