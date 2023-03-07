Nearly 100 Temple ISD stakeholders spent their Tuesday morning in the district’s southeast quadrant as construction broke ground for a new elementary school — a highly-anticipated project currently estimated at $38.2 million.
Sampson-Howard Elementary School, designed by Austin-based Stantec, will be financed by the $164.8 million bond that Temple ISD voters approved last May to tackle fast growth, program equity, safety, technology, and aging and evolving facilities.
It will offer a capacity for approximately 800 students, according to Temple ISD.
During a ceremony on Tuesday morning, Temple ISD officials, community leaders, students and stakeholders visited the project site at the corner of Old Highway 95 and Barnhardt Road in Temple’s Prairie Ridge subdivision near Tractor Supply Co.
“This is truly a historic event for Temple ISD and we are honored to celebrate this event with those in attendance today,” Temple ISD school board President Dan Posey said as heavy machinery pierced the ground behind him. “Events like this do not happen every day and they certainly do not happen in isolation.” We are here today because of a community effort that has been years in the making. TISD is blessed to be a part of a community that prioritizes our children and invests in their future.”
Temple-based Cloud Construction is expected to complete the project in time for the 2024-25 school year.
“This was the sixth campus groundbreaking I’ve been part of, and this one just feels so different,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram. “When I looked out into the crowd I saw so many different segments of this community. Everyone is genuinely interested in good things happening for kids in the community, so it was just so nice to see a collective group come together and be part of this.
“It really warmed my heart.”
Last July, Temple ISD announced that the campus will honor the legacies of Cornelius Carl Sampson — the 1915 valedictorian of the Temple Negro School and a former principal of the Dunbar High School — and Durward and Jean Howard — two longtime Temple High School educators.
“As a board, it was paramount to us that the name of the new school reflect the values of our community, as well as the programmatic focus of the new campus,” District 2 trustee Linell Davis said. “These two nominations in tandem enveloped everything that we could have ever wanted and hoped for this new fine arts academy on the east side of Temple to represent.
Sampson-Howard Elementary marks the first new Temple ISD campus since Hector P. Garcia Elementary, Kennedy-Powell Elementary and Raye-Allen Elementary opened their doors to students in 1998.
“The board requested a demographic study (in 2018), and it validated not only was there growth in the southeast quadrant, but that growth would be unlike anything the district had seen in the late ‘90s,” District 7 trustee Shannon Myers said. “During the bond process, the board and senior leadership team toured several elementary schools across the state, trying to find the best design, innovations and concept model to match our community.”
Like Myers, Posey emphasized how a campus focused on fine arts was exactly the kind of model they were searching for.
“The fine arts programs in Temple ISD have always been very important to us,” Posey said. “To now actually have a fine arts academy on our elementary level is exciting because it will strengthen our fine arts strand throughout the district.”
Lisa Adams, Temple ISD’s deputy superintendent of academics and school leadership, agreed and noted how it could also open the door for future partnerships.
“We’ll have a high concentration of students in theater and music, so kids will actually get to do live theater productions just like they do at the high school,” she said. “We hope that will lead to opportunities for our high school students to partner specifically with this school to kind of develop them.”
Temple ISD stakeholders can access further information about this project and others financed by the 2022 bond online at bit.ly/3YsGtcI.