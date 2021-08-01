BELTON — The sport never gets old, one rider said Sunday afternoon as the Bell County Cutting Horse Association closed out a two-day show at the Bell County Expo Center Equine/ Livestock Complex.
Tamara Lott of Madisonville won the $50,000 Amateur Class on Sunday riding her nine-year-old mare, Metalena. Lott’s been riding cutting horses for 25 years. The class’s dollar designation means the contestant’s prize money has not exceeded that amount.
“I still am as excited today when I won this class as I was the first time I won,” she said. “It’s just a rush of working with an animal.”
Jodi Henderson of Hempstead finished second behind Lott on Sunday and tied for second with another rider on Saturday, on her seven-year-old gelding, Metallize.
“To me they’re the most athletic, intelligent horses out there,” she said of cutting horses. “Once you put your hand down it’s pretty much them. You’re relying on them and their talent to read that cow and go with it. They’re just awfully smart.”
Cary Sims of Bellville, show secretary, said about 100 riders of all ages entered the competition. Spectators are welcome at these shows, free of charge, she said. There will be two BCCH shows in Belton this month, Aug. 21-22 and 28-29.
Lott said the rider has to cut out three cows within a two-and-a-half-minute period. The challenge for the horse and rider is to keep the cow from returning to the herd.
“You can use the reins to cut the cow out, but once the cow is free of the herd, you put your hand down, and it’s supposed to stay down until you tag off.”
The rider can use their legs to influence the horse, she said, and it goes easier with an older horse.
The four other mounted partners in the ring also are important, she said. They keep the cow in the vicinity of the cutting horse.
She and her husband, Carl Lott — who doesn’t show but takes care of the horses — will be going to shows just about every weekend, she said.
“The only thing that limits you is probably your vehicle and your money,” she said. “You can’t make money at this. That’s why you’ve got to love it to do it.”
Henderson said she tries to ride every weekend. She’s been riding since she was about 7, and started cutting in 2019. She has competed in other riding events sponsored by the American Quarter Horse Association. In those events, the horse doesn’t have to think like a cutting horse does, she said.
“I admire the spirit,” she said. “I admire the talent that’s in it, whether it’s the horse or the rider. They are all dialed in and they are trying to do their best.”
The judges look at a lot of different things, she said, and the rider must avoid getting a penalty. For example, she said, once you select a particular cow and start cutting it out, you can’t switch to another one. When the judges aren’t sure, they may have a video review at the end of that class, she said.
“It’s a tough job,” she said. “Sometimes it’s hard to tell.”
If she was starting out, she said, she would make a few friends in the sport.
“Watch, learn and ask a lot of questions,” she said. “Decide from there who you want to go ride with.”