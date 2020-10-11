Area police departments realize the importance of maintaining a solid relationship with the members of their communities, but sometimes violence comes from community members when they assault police officers.
“The city of Temple and Temple Police Department take the relationship with the citizens of Temple very seriously. We are always looking at where we can increase citizen engagement with both the city and police department,” Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said.
City Manager Brynn Myers agreed.
“These are incredibly important topics that we must discuss and have conversations about,” Myers said. “The Temple Police Department is evaluating several projects which include updating their complaint policy, a review of the use of force policy, the creation of a mission statement and a multitude of other initiatives that all relate to the topic of police-community relations.”
This year, two separate cases resulted in assault on a public servant charges, Temple spokeswoman Emily Parks said. The two cases involved what happened to three officers. One officer was kicked, but no medical treatment was needed and the officer didn’t miss any work time.
Temple Police officers were sent Sept. 7 to the 100 block of Echo Village where a woman allegedly threatened to hurt herself. The officers found her and tried to detain her, but she resisted and kicked an officer. Ashley Sagner, 34, was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for evaluation and was then taken to the Bell County Jail, spokesman Cody Weems said.
In a second situation, two officers were attacked with blunt objects. Both were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple to be observed, but they went back to work soon and missed no days, according to Parks.
At about 5:45 a.m. on Sept. 15, officers went to the Huntington Townhomes, 3701 Robinhood, because a man was allegedly causing a disturbance, Weems said.
Officers found 40-year-old Adrian Berumen and he advanced toward the two officers. He shook a large metal flashlight at them. A struggle followed, Berumen resisted and was combative. Officers got control of him and put him into custody, according to Weems.
Both Sagner and Berumen were charged with assault of a public servant, Parks said.
Belton incidents
Five Belton Police officers have been assaulted since Jan. 1, city spokesman Paul Romer said.
Those assaults included two incidents with a person in a mental health crisis. One officer was kicked and another was kneed.
In a report where gunshots were heard in the 2300 block of Miller Street, it was determined a passenger in a speeding vehicle fired a weapon near a park. The man, Irving Fuentes, allegedly resisted arrest and kicked an officer in the face. A handgun was also found in the vehicle near where Fuentes was seated.
Fuentes was charged with assault on a public servant and federally for felon in possession of a firearm, Romer said.
A person who had marijuana reportedly resisted arrest and pushed an officer who was taking him into custody.
A male juvenile shoved an officer while trying to detain a runaway female. The juvenile was charged with assault on a public servant, and Trevon Ward was charged with resisting arrest, according to Romer.
Community policing
“Much has changed in the world in 2020,” Myers said. “I am incredibly optimistic that the city of Temple and Temple Police Department, working in partnership with the community, can create a greater sense of mutual respect, engagement and understanding.”
The city applied for and recently received three grant-funded positions that will add to its Community Oriented Policing Unit and expand on its efforts.
Myers mentioned the strong sense of community policing and desire to build relationships in the community that Reynolds has.
Reynolds encourages Temple residents to learn with the department, learn from each other and build relationships, he said, by applying to be part of one of the Citizen’s Police Academy classes. It was held this year but the numbers were reduced because of COVID-19.
“With a change in leadership at the police department, new insights and new perspectives can be gained, improvement can be made where needed, and relationships can be built,” Myers said.