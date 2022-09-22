BELTON — A large construction crane began to be assembled Thursday near the Bell County Jail in Belton. The crane will be used in the ongoing Loop Jail Expansion project, Bell County spokesman James Stafford said.
Crane erected near Bell County Jail for expansion project
- STAFF REPORT
