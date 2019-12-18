BELTON — It’s down to six candidates for the next Belton schools superintendent, board President Suzanne McDonald told the Telegram.
Belton Independent School District trustees, in a 3½-hour closed session Tuesday night, narrowed down a field of 43 applicants to six candidates.
The school board will interview the candidates Jan. 6-8. After that, trustees will narrow the field again.
“There will be a second round of interviews and then we hope to announce a finalist (or finalists) on Jan. 27,” McDonald said.
Mike Moses — who works for Thompson & Horton LLP, the third-party firm tasked with helping find the district’s next superintendent — previously said the second round of interviews will be more informal, consisting of a dinner with the candidate and their spouse.
The school board is aiming to have a new superintendent in Belton ISD by mid-March. Whomever they choose will replace Susan Kincannon, who left the district in September to become the Waco ISD superintendent. Robin Battershell is the Belton ISD interim superintendent.
David Thompson, a partner at the law firm searching for the district’s next superintendent, said the top job in Belton ISD attracted significant interest.
“We are very pleased with both the number and the high quality of candidates that have expressed an interest in the Belton ISD superintendency,” he said.
The application period closed Dec. 2.
Thompson described the 43 applicants as a diverse group.
All of them were from Texas, with the majority currently working for larger districts.
Belton ISD residents last month told Thompson and Moses they wanted the next superintendent to come have experience in a district with multiple high schools. Belton ISD will have two comprehensive high schools — Belton High and Lake Belton High — operating next fall.
Eleven women and 32 men applied.
Most of the applicants, 31, had doctorates while 12 just had master’s degrees.
Residents who participated in three focus group meetings said they preferred candidates who had a doctorate. However, they also said it would not be a deal breaker if a candidate only had a master’s degree.
About half of the applicants were sitting superintendents; 11 were deputy or assistant superintendents; two were chiefs of staff; six directors or coordinators; and three were consultants or had other types of jobs.
The focus groups indicated they wanted an educator for Belton ISD’s next superintendent.
“The board is both pleased and impressed by the experienced, diverse pool of candidates that have applied to be the next superintendent here in Belton ISD,” McDonald said.