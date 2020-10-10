Beltonians will decide the fate of five propositions that would amend the city charter — including extending the terms of Council members and ending the direct election of mayor by voters.
The propositions are on the Nov. 3 ballot. Voters will cast their ballots either for or against each proposed change to the charter. Early voting starts Tuesday and ends Oct. 30.
If the propositions are approved, they would go into effect for the next City Council election in May.
Proposition A would increase the term length of Council members from two years to three years and add at-large, specific places to the decision making body. Candidates would have to win a majority of votes for that place.
Currently, the candidates who garner the most number of votes — which may not be a majority — win a spot on the Council.
Residents have criticized Proposition A for it not proposing geographic-specific districts that could spur a more diverse Belton Council. The charter review committee considered districts, but decided Belton was too small for them.
“For the Council’s consideration and information, (Belton) is not too small,” said Art Resa , a Belton resident who previously ran for the Council and is the former chairman of the Bell County Democratic Party. “Rockdale holds their elections by district and it has a population of 5,851. Cameron also elects their Council members by district, and it has a population of 5,770.”
Proposition B would end the direct election of mayor by voters and replace it with the City Council tapping one of its members as mayor for a year. The Council used to appoint the mayor before 2006.
So far, voters have directly elected two people as mayor: former Mayor Jim Covington and current Mayor Marion Grayson. Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter, who is unopposed for Belton’s top elected position, will be the third. Grayson and Covington were unopposed in their bids.
The three other propositions are clean-up amendments.
Proposition C would clarify how Council vacancies are filed and would only be applied if voters approve three-year terms.
Proposition D would allow the city of Belton to move its Council election date once every five years — if the Texas Legislature changes a law that prevents cities from moving their election date.
Proposition E would allow the city to designate its polling place in its election order. The charter requires City Hall, 333 Water St., to be the polling place for city elections.