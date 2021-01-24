BELTON — The Bell County Cutting Horse Association completed its first show of the year Sunday at the Bell County Equine and Livestock Complex.
“We’ve had a good turnout,” said BCCHA president Brad Buckley, District 54 Texas Representative, R-Killeen. “We have folks here from all over Texas. This is a great location. It’s centrally located and it’s suited for all kinds of weather.”
This was one of seven weekends the BCCHA will host here throughout 2021, he said. It was a three-day show, but some of this year’s shows will only be Saturday and Sunday.
Local standings help riders in the year-end rankings of the National Cutting Horse Association, Buckley said.
“The top 15 horses in each class will get to compete in the world finals in Fort Worth in December,” he said.
The cutting horse crowd is a “great group of people that come together from all walks of life,” he said. “It’s amazing what a cutting horse can do. They’re smart, athletic and a pleasure to be around.”
The riders start as young as 8 or 9 years old, he said, and some of them are well into their 70s. Buckley, who raises and trains cutting horses, wasn’t riding this weekend but said his son, Bo, was. Bo Buckley, 20, is a junior at Texas A&M University.
In one of the stalls behind the holding pens, Shelby Buchanan of Weatherford was plaiting the tail of a cutting horse.
“My job is to keep them all groomed up, saddle them and get them ready to show,” she said.
Buchanan works for Clay Johnson of Weatherford, an open class rider who brought 13 horses to the show. She goes all over Texas to at least 30 shows a year, she said. She used to show cutting horses and still rides occasionally.
She said Clay’s wife, Kelsey, was about to show in the arena. The Johnsons have three sons, she said. Justin, 15 months, is too young to compete, but his brothers, Cutter and Crane are regulars.
“Cutting is a very big family deal,” Buchanan said, as she headed toward the arena to watch Kelsey.
Clay and Cutter were helping to hold the herd while Kelsey cut out her first calf. Buchanan said the helpers would pick out the best animal to cut out. In the overall time allowed, a lot of riders only cut out two calves, she said. The time called on each animal can vary, depending on when the calf seems to give up trying to get back to the herd.
In this case, Kelsey worked fast enough to cut out three calves. A rider who only cuts out two can still score high, Buchanan said, because of the individual scores.
Back among the stalls, Naice Steines of Equine Sports Therapy said she travels just about every weekend and has been following cutting horse shows and rodeos for 17 years.
“My machine uses sound waves on the acupuncture points of the body,” she said. “It’s very relaxing to them. They enjoy it.”
The horses can go directly into the arena after treatment, she said, but she prefers to give them an eight-hour rest.
“Acupuncture promotes the body’s own healing process,” she said. “It is basically equivalent to a deep tissue massage. It promotes circulation, breaks up scar tissue. There are all kinds of injuries that I’ve been able to rehabilitate.”